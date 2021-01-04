The Utopians

The season of giving has come to everyone
In the Kingdom of Heaven,
As keepers of the
Garden around us there is a glow, here is peace harmony
And love,
We give praise for deliverance and the abundance from
Above,
Wide open is Heaven’s mandate titanic hope is at hand
Promising salvation to women and men,
Filling cups promised and granted, salvation has come to
The planet.
Words of the prophets are in the light, daily praising of god’s creations
Key’s our delight. We praise the despairing, the poor, and the blind be
Lifted, up. Praise the water, praise the leaders providing for us, praise the sky and
Earth giving us substance, Praise nurses and doctors in the Pandemic, praise
Food workers devoted to the mission. Praise the legislators giving stimulus
To the needy, praise the rich to be morally engaged, praise law men for doing
Their duty, praise employers setting aside discrimination. Let those
Around you enjoy the magnificent gift of praise, to lift minds and hearts to heaven
where all prayers are answered. There are no shortages praise is the answer,
come join with us in the luxuries. For thine is the kingdom, the power, the love,
the peace, and the light of the world.