Black History Month or Thanking The Slaves for Making America Great?

by Contributing Author
By Bilal Mafundi Ali

For many people, especially Black people, the month of February signifies the annual celebration of Black History Month/African-American Heritage Month.  February is designated as a time to recognize African American achievements and contributions to America. One notable consequence is the hero worship of a handful of prominent figures.  What’s more, this celebration of Black achievement particularly tends to be sanitized, and this selective representation is often at the expense of erasing a rich legacy of individuals,

How the L.A. Fires Could Exacerbate California’s Homelessness Crisis

by Contributing Author

By Marisa Kendall/CalMatters

Jennielynn Holmes stood in the middle of a make-shift evacuation center when the scope of the crisis hit her. 

Surrounded by thousands of people that had just fled the Tubbs Fire that burned through Santa Rosa in 2017, Holmes realized many of these people would soon be added to the area’s already extensive caseload of unhoused clients.

“This is the group of people (that) is one crisis away from entering homelessness,” thought Holmes,

I Manage SF’s ‘Pit Stop’ Program—Here’s Why Public Bathrooms Matter

by Contributing Author

story and photo by Hollie Garrett

A Pit Stop toilet in downtown San Francisco. Photo by Hollie Garrett.

Disclosure: Hollie Garrett works as a manager for San Francisco’s Pit Stop program.

San Francisco’s Pit Stop program is a public restroom program that also provides used needle receptacles and dog waste bags. The program has become a critical component in addressing public sanitation and a safer environment for both the city’s homeless and local residents.

New Study Demonstrates the Enduring Legacy of U.S. Slavery

by Contributing Author

by Neil K. R. Sehgal and Ashwini Sehgal

Legislators who are descendants of slaveholders are significantly wealthier than members of Congress without slaveholder ancestry, new research has found.

The legacy of slavery in America remains a divisive issue, with sharp political divides.

Some argue that slavery still contributes to modern economic inequalitiesOthers believe that its effects have largely faded.

