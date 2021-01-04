The Concrete

I am not afraid of poverty
I learned at the age of three that oxygen wasn’t free
And the expense of life was madness
That would forever be submerged
In a ice cold bathtub
If I watched my brother die would I freeze?
Without feeling powerless
I try to escape my right to frost
By submitting to the inevitable
I hugged the ocean’s waves
But I lost my mind at night
Survival is for the unfortunate
For sordid dreams to collapse by a broken family
I collected my whims in jars
And the moon captured my fears of governance
To be disregarded in history
Man without a home
A misery