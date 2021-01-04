Poems by Tommi Avicolli Mecca

no room by Tommi Avicolli Mecca © 2020 there’s suddenly no room at the inn the shelter in place hotels no room for 2,400 homeless people high risk seniors sheltered for months no room not even a stable only a vague promise of permanent housing that always ends up broken like treaties no room for 2,400 homeless people now housed but soon to be back out on the streets in the dead of winter during the rainy season just before Xmas in the midst of a pandemic no room in far too many hearts America is starving by Tommi Avicolli Mecca © 2020 America’s hungry it’s always been hungry it stands every day bundled up against the cold masked and socially distanced in lines as far as the eagle can see outside food banks and soup kitchens hands always extended on the cold callous street there’s little change trickling into the cup little compassion in the air America’s food stamps have been cut there’s no relief check in the mail unemployment’s running out America’s always been hungry these days it’s starving man on a bench by Tommi Avicolli Mecca © 2018 you were sitting at the other end of the wooden bench outside the café I was waiting for a friend checking my phone every couple minutes a small framed old man with bruises on your cheeks and forehead you picked at a scab as you commented on the weather a man suddenly turned the corner swinging his bag at your face then spit on you calling you a "homeless piece of shit" I yelled at him told him to leave you alone he hurried across the street through the heavy traffic a waiter came out told you to move on I asked why he said customers had complained you got up and left so did I