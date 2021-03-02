Una Madre Habla en Contra del Desajolo / A Mother Speaks Out Against Eviction

(Scroll down for English translation)

Mi nombre es M. O., inmigrante de Guatemala y llegue a los Estados Unidos en 1988.

Salí de mi país que se guatela por la situación económica, lo cual sobrevive día con día, los trabajos son escasos y pagan muy poco. Como sabemos que los EEUU ha quitado muchas riquezas de nuestro País. Como también sabemos que nuestros presidentes de nuestro país que ellos se enriquecen robando al pueblo y ellos haciendo más ricos y el pueblo se vuelve más pobre.

Al llegar a los EEUU se me hizo más difícil por la cultura y el Idioma, pero a pesar de todo he salido adelante, con esfuerzos y trabajo siendo inmigrante, tengo la fe y la confianza en dios que todo va a salir bien.

Todos llegamos con un sueño de poder ayudar a nuestras familias y tener una casa para nuestros hijos, lo cual pasa el tiempo y no se realiza, tenemos que luchar para conseguir esa metas y ser persistentes.

Trabajar, ser madre y esposa, es difícil, pero al ver a mis hijos que piden cuando tienen hambre, ellos son mi motivación para seguir adelante y que ellos vean en mí como un buen ejemplo y también que mis hijos tengan una mejor calidad de vida.

También motivo a mis hijos que estudien porque al tener un diploma o título universitario, podrían tener una vida mejor.

Yo vivo en el Hotel Winston Arms SRO hotel en San francisco CA, tengo más de 11 Años viviendo en este hotel, para mi y mi familia ha sido difícil por la infestación de chinches Y moho, también tengo que lidiar con el dueño y el manager del edificio, que no son nadie amables. ellos piensan sólo en el dinero de la renta y como les cuesta hacer arreglos.

Tengo dos nena pequeñas, J tiene 9 Años y Ja tiene 7 Años, para mis hijas es muy difícil porque el lugar es muy pequeño, también tengo que tener limpio siempre por la salud de Ja, siempre tengo que estar limpiado, por el moho y las chinches, tuve que tirar las camas y muebles por que estaban llenos de animales. También mirar por las noches que las chinches le piquen a mi dos niñas, es horrible dormir con las luces prendidas todas las noches.

Ja nació con Síndrome de down, tiene 14 problemas de salud incluyendo cáncer en la sangre, para nosotros ha sido muy difícil todo esto le doy gracias a dios por que ha permitido que Ja esté con nosotros todavía. nosotros la cuidamos mucho y lucho dia a dia por la salud de mi princesa Ja.

Hemos tenido problemas con el manager, pero lo hemos reportado con la coalición de desamparados y la colaborativa de hoteles residenciales de familias Unidas, a side los dos únicos programas que me han estado ayudando a salir de este problema, y el personal de la COH, como don Miguel es una gran persona humanitaria que ve las necesidades de las familias y se preocupa por la salud de los niños deshabilitados o no. Le pido a la alcaldesa de San Francisco, mesa de supervisores y los directivos de la vivienda de la Prop C, que nos ayuden con una vivienda digna que tanto falta no hace. Que dios le toque su corazón y ayuden a todas las familias Latinas y Africanas Americanas y las gente que está en la calle también merecen una vivienda digna.

Lo que estoy compartiendo es real y verdadero no es ficción, siendo un país muy rico con mucha pobreza y desamparo muchos de nosotros llenamos aplicaciones y quedan en el olvido porque nunca sabemos dónde quedaron las aplicaciones.

La pandemia vino a cambiar totalmente nuestras vidas. Ya no hay libertad en darnos un abrazo o un beso o compartir con la familia, ya no participo en mi iglesia. Todo ha sido cerrado, es como si fuera una ciudad fantasma de San Francisco. Miro tantas necesidades en la gente. En todo el mundo la gente está muriendo. A mi me afectó mucho porque perdí mi trabajo. Mi esposo se quedó sin trabajo también. También de pensar y pensar cómo vamos a pagar la renta, vivimos todos estresados, también nosotros somos de bajos recursos y vivimos día a día. Gracias a dios él me da fuerza para seguir adelante. Él es un dios de amor, nos cuida y nos guarda. Ya no quiero ver más las noticias, que tanta gente se está muriendo por el virus, mi corazón se entristece mucho. Mis primos se enfermaron del virus, mi cuñada falleció en Guatemala. En mi iglesia casi toda la gente se enfermó y unos murieron. Es como si fuera una película que no quisiera ver, como si fuera ficción pero tengo que ver mi realidad y aceptar que esto es verdadero. Al fin tenemos que aceptarlo queramos o no. En mi país de Guatemala están muriendo familias enteras de hambre y del virus.

Yo vivo con el temor de que me vayan a desalojar del hotel desde el año pasado cuando empezó la pandemia. Por la irresponsabilidad del gobierno. La gente debe usar la máscara y la sabiduría y la inteligencia para encontrar un medicamento o medicina para terminar con esta enfermedad o pandemia.

ENGLISH TRANSLATION

My name is M.O. I am an immigrant from Guatemala and I came to the United States in 1988.

I left my country because of the economic situation, which continues day after day. Jobs are scarce and pay very little. As we know, the U.S. has taken much wealth from our country. We also know that the presidents of our country get rich by robbing the people, getting richer as the people become poorer.

When I arrived in the United States it was more difficult for me because of the culture and the language, but despite everything, I have pressed forward, with effort and work. As an immigrant, I have faith and trust in God that everything will turn out well. We all came with a dream of being able to help our families and have a house for our children, but as time passes and this dream is not realized, we have to fight to achieve those goals and be persistent.

Working, while being a mother and a wife, is difficult, but caring for my children, who look to me when they are hungry, is my motivation to keep going. I want my children to see me as a good example and also to have a better quality of life.

I also encourage my children to study, because by having a college degree or diploma, they could have a better life. I live in the Hotel Winston Arms SRO in San Francisco CA. I have been living at this hotel for more than 11 years, which has been hard on me and my family due to the infestation of bed bugs AND mold. I also have to deal with the owner and the manager of the building, who are not friendly. They only think about rent money and how much it costs to fix the problems.

I have two little girls: J is 9 years old and Ja is 7 years old. For my daughters, living here is very difficult because the place is very small. Ja was born with Down syndrome; she has 14 health problems including leukemia. For us, all of this has been very difficult, but I thank God for allowing Ja to still be with us. We take great care of her and I fight every day for the health of my Princess Ja.

I also have to always keep the unit clean for Ja’s health. Because of the mold and bed bugs, I had to throw away the beds and furniture. Also, I watch at night as the bedbugs bite my two girls. It is horrible to sleep with the lights on every night.

We have had problems with the manager, but we have reported them to the Coalition on Homelessness and the SRO Families United Collaborative, as they are the only two programs that have been helping me with the problems. At the Coalition, Miguel is a great humanitarian who sees the needs of families and cares about the health of disabled children. I ask the mayor of San Francisco, the Board of Supervisors, and the directors of departments responsible for housing and those in charge of Prop C to help us to be able to live in a decent home. May God touch your heart and help all the Latino and African American families, and the people who are on the street who also deserve a decent home.

What I am sharing is real and true. It is not fiction. Being in a very rich country with a lot of poverty and homelessness, many of us fill out applications and are forgotten because we never know where the applications go.

The pandemic came to totally change our lives. There is no longer freedom to give a hug or a kiss or be with the family. I no longer participate in my church. Everything has been shut down—it’s like San Francisco is a ghost town. I see so many people in need. All over the world, people are dying. It affected me a lot because I lost my job. My husband lost his job, too. Also, we spend so much time thinking and thinking about how we are going to pay the rent! We all live under stress. We are also low-income and we live day by day. Thank God, He gives me the strength to keep going. He is a God of love, He cares for us and keeps us. I no longer want to see the news that so many people are dying from the virus—my heart becomes very sad. My cousins ​​got sick from the virus, and my sister-in-law passed away in Guatemala. In my church, almost all the people got sick, and some died. It’s like a movie that I don’t want to see, like it’s fiction—but I have to see my reality and accept that this is true. In the end, we have to accept it whether we want to or not. In my country of Guatemala, entire families are dying of hunger and the virus.

I have lived in fear that I will be evicted from the hotel since last year when the pandemic began, because of the irresponsibility of the government. People must wear masks and use wisdom and intelligence to find a drug or medicine to end this pandemic.