I Hear My Brothers’ Heartbeats

by Judy Joy Jones 
yeah sweet baby
I hear my brothers' heartbeats
and see yo tears of blood
dying fo our eyes
on dem cold fuckin’
concrete streets

systems made to kill
not heal
people gettin’ rich
off po’ mans back

so have a drink 
sweet darlin'
it's on me
oh yeah baby
humans not made
to die like animals
on filthy streets

while people walk by
hatin’ the po homeless man
eatin’ outta garbage cans

police arrestin’
the poor
fallin’ down
from hunger and neglect

yeah baby
i hear
my brothers' heartbeats
and see yo tears of blood

your piercin’ screams
echoin’ in da night
beggin’ one person
to give a damn
if yo sees
the morning light

so darling
have a drink on me
yeah sweet baby
this one’s on me
man’s not made
to die on cold filthy streets
and tomorrow 
it  could be me
it could be me

yeah sweet baby
I hear my brothers' heartbeats
and see yo tears of blood
dyin fo our eyes
on these cold fuckin’
concrete streets