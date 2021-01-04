yeah sweet baby I hear my brothers' heartbeats and see yo tears of blood dying fo our eyes on dem cold fuckin’ concrete streets systems made to kill not heal people gettin’ rich off po’ mans back so have a drink sweet darlin' it's on me oh yeah baby humans not made to die like animals on filthy streets while people walk by hatin’ the po homeless man eatin’ outta garbage cans police arrestin’ the poor fallin’ down from hunger and neglect yeah baby i hear my brothers' heartbeats and see yo tears of blood your piercin’ screams echoin’ in da night beggin’ one person to give a damn if yo sees the morning light so darling have a drink on me yeah sweet baby this one’s on me man’s not made to die on cold filthy streets and tomorrow it could be me it could be me yeah sweet baby I hear my brothers' heartbeats and see yo tears of blood dyin fo our eyes on these cold fuckin’ concrete streets