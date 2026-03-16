Rest in Power, Adam Reichart a.k.a. Narcan Man

by Jonathan Reichart

January 19, 1970–February 6, 2026

Adam John Reichart was born January 19, 1970 to John and Linda Reichart in Buffalo, New York. Adam passed on February 6, 2026 and is survived by his brothers, Aric Reichart and Allan Smith; sister Sophia Dahn; three children, Jonathan, Trevor and Kennedy Reichart; and eight grandchildren.

Adam was a happy individual who was always willing to help someone and give the shirt off his back, no matter what condition he was in. Though we were on and off again estranged from each other, we tried to stay up to date on each other’s lives. I spent the last four days in San Francisco being at Adam’s place and walking around the Tenderloin neighborhood talking to hundreds of people to try and piece together Adam’s last few months, and I was truly astounded by the testimonies, tears and respect that so many people had for him. I knew he was an advocate for harm reduction and helping people, but from the stories I was told by so many people, he has helped and saved hundreds upon hundreds of people’s lives and made changes in many others’ lives as well. Adam will be very missed by those of the Tenderloin and his children, family and friends. R.I.P Adam (a.k.a Narcan man).