Nancy McCombs 1947 – 2026

Nancy McCombs, born in Dallas, Texas, September 11, 1947, died on March 5, 2026 in San Rafael following a fall in December that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. She was 78, and survived by her partner, Kenton Lai.

Nancy served as an SSI attorney. She assisted the disenfranchised to access Supplemental Security Income, which the federal government is supposed to provide to citizens who are disabled and unable to support themselves with jobs. Nancy helped a lot of people over the years. She was a fierce ally of the homeless and the LBTQ+ communities, and used her intelligence, wit and compassion to fight for their rights. After Nancy retired from her professional law practice at 12 Geary St. in San Francisco, she volunteered for the Homeless Advocacy Project.

A ceremony in her memory is scheduled on April 26 at 2 p.m. at the Marin Art & Garden Center, 30 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., in Ross, California.