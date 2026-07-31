Incarcerated Insight

by Nicole Sheree Rowland

Do you think the Department of Corrections even knows the trauma people have experienced at the hands of police? They have to. The real question is: Do they realize how experiencing this trauma, then living as an inmate under lock and key, can affect our people? Citizens of the USA!

It’s obviously all about our perception and how to do your time. I choose to acknowledge this trauma and begin to heal. However, there are some of us that haven’t the faintest idea of how to do so!

The limitation of actual corrective measures in a correctional facility is beyond contradictory. Inmates really are just a source of income. It’s all about making money, not any sort of corrective action. We as a collective really should acquire and assess the data in regards to what we, all that are incarcerated, have experienced, gone through, do or don’t know, and begin the work. Sounding an alarm, making the commotion of letting the government know there is a better way.

Just a rant 4 the day!