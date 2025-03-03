Resources for People Living in California Shelters

By Byrhonda Lyons, CalMatters

In California, there isn’t a central, statewide agency that oversees homeless shelters. Shelters that receive public funding are monitored by local officials, who often handle complaints from residents. In some cases, state officials can also step in if residents report problems.

A new CalMatters investigation has documented chaos and scandal inside California’s homeless shelters and found that fewer than 1 in 4 people cycle through shelters find permanent housing. Shelters, the reporting has found, are deadlier than jails.

Over the past year, hundreds of people living in homeless shelters have shared their stories with us, and have asked for help on how to navigate this complicated system. We put together this small resource guide to some of the agencies and organizations that can help people navigate problems in homeless shelters.



Tell us your story. Help us continue reporting on shelter conditions by filling out our survey.