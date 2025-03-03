Resources for People Living in California Shelters

By Byrhonda Lyons, CalMatters
In California, there isn’t a central, statewide agency that oversees homeless shelters. Shelters that receive public funding are monitored by local officials, who often handle complaints from residents. In some cases, state officials can also step in if residents report problems.
A new CalMatters investigation has documented chaos and scandal inside California’s homeless shelters and found that fewer than 1 in 4 people cycle through shelters find permanent housing. Shelters, the reporting has found, are deadlier than jails.
Over the past year, hundreds of people living in homeless shelters have shared their stories with us, and have asked for help on how to navigate this complicated system. We put together this small resource guide to some of the agencies and organizations that can help people navigate problems in homeless shelters.
- If you have general complaints against shelters, contact the organization that runs the shelter (the “shelter operator”), your local elected officials or state lawmakers.
- If you have a discrimination or harassment complaint against a shelter, you can file an online complaint with the California Civil Rights Department (formerly the Department of Fair Employment and Housing) or call them at 1-800-884-1684.
- If you have a complaint against security guards, you can file a complaint with the California Department of Consumer Affairs, and check guards’ private security license status. You can also contact the organization that runs the shelter. CalMatters has investigated private security guards in homeless shelters and on the street.
- For other legal issues, here is a small list of legal aid organizations and resources that assist with housing issues.
- ACLU of Southern California’s Dignity for All Project
- Affordable Housing Advocates
- California Courts Legal and Housing Resources
- California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation
- Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, Inc.
- Housing Rights Center
- Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles
- Los Angeles Community Action Network
- Stay Housed LA
- Western Regional Advocacy Project
- More legal aid resources in California
