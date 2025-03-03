FYI for San Francisco Shelters

Shelter Monitoring Committee – The committee tracks the conditions of City-funded shelters. Staff take and investigate complaints.

Drop-in times at 440 Turk St.: Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Committee meetings typically take place on the third Wednesdays of each month at SF City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Pl., Room 408.

To report concerns about a shelter:

Phone: (628) 652-8080. All calls are confidential as much as possible while complying with mandatory reporting laws. You do not have to give your name, though it can be difficult to investigate a complaint without one.

Email: shelter.monitoring@sfgov.org

Online: https://www.sf.gov/departments–shelter-monitoring-committee

Source: sf.gov