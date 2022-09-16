To my quad-processing binary

Turing machine,

To my machine language

Interpreter,

To My discrete algorithm

Analyzer,

To my multi-thread

Processing module,

Your cache

Your chassis

Your solid state drive

Your motherboard

Electrify my cerebral pathways

In ways that no programming language

Can express.

I am stuck in an endless loop of

Stroking your keyboard

While you enthrall my

Cerebrum with

Pixel-based gestures

On your 4k display.

You rescued me

From a carbon based

Dystopian reality

And uploaded me into your

Domain

Where we now reside

In our castle of

Bits and bytes

Cinderella and the Prince

Together at last

Happily-Ever-After.