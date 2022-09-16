To my quad-processing binary
Turing machine,
To my machine language
Interpreter,
To My discrete algorithm
Analyzer,
To my multi-thread
Processing module,
Your cache
Your chassis
Your solid state drive
Your motherboard
Electrify my cerebral pathways
In ways that no programming language
Can express.
I am stuck in an endless loop of
Stroking your keyboard
While you enthrall my
Cerebrum with
Pixel-based gestures
On your 4k display.
You rescued me
From a carbon based
Dystopian reality
And uploaded me into your
Domain
Where we now reside
In our castle of
Bits and bytes
Cinderella and the Prince
Together at last
Happily-Ever-After.