Drunk in the Dark

There is no limit to the depth a man may fall
Listen to the man laying on the floor defeated
For he has wisdom to share
And a story to tell
Misery is intoxicating
A shadow so dark
Cast by a bright red sun
Ever present, forever constant
Blanketing me with grief
Bedding me in pain
A pauper rich only in emotions
Until there is no more,
No more pain
No more grief
No more joy
Just numbers
Indifference
Stumbling as I ramble
Fighting the monster
My only weapon is this bottle,
Sipping sweet nectar
People point and laugh
Unaware of what I’ve lost
Blind to the nobleness of my acts
Thinking they know
Ignorant to what really ails me
Unless you’ve experienced loss
You’ll never truly understand
What it is like,
To be drowning in misery
Battling the monster
Drunk and consumed by darkness