Laying Down and Waking Up a Slave in Texas

It’s poetic… In Texas, we’re trapped in pits with small widdows. Inside these cells, we’re funding our own imprisonment; the chains are encrypted inside the chips and soup sales. We’re inside of an identity crisis believing our souls out of favors, So we accept the chains; believing a greater change will come save us… Can you dig that?!?! I guess that Willie Lynch Syndrome dies hard in some places. Since I’m older now, In these younger guys I see my own reflection. It seems as if the hate for ourselves is baked in Perhaps it takes breaking one down, in order to build one up and to make a man. I used to beat up on myself! The whipping took away my strength… Then I killed my bad habits and drug ‘em to a ditch! I changed from a threat to a promise; but in Texas I’ll always be a number/ Every day it’s the same old song… In doubt: our systematic-scars found a home. In Texas: It’s death before parole. In unity: we can overcome! But we won’t… Because by the throat we’re holding our resolve under the water. Christians and Muslims accept this torture. The trauma cemented the bangers in a corner; Set-tripping, cooking drink and getting stoned. I envision us standing up for ourselves, and not being exploited with little to no health care. But tomorrow we’ll be back in the “Fields,”— under a sun giving off heat like hell! There ain’t a night I don’t look beyond these walls—with cataract eyes, and pull in the stars. Today’s a blessing… Every good one I’ll record them. Tomorrow I’ll wake up behind these bars. Written by Pariah A.K.A. Robert Cooper IG: @godhands888