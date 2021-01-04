555 Folsom, Colourblind, CA, 94105

the sun did start setting this mourning

Awake a wake tumbled in from the

gritty shores of yesterday. or next year ?

i replaced the filament but brilliant tungsten

could not rival the peculiar light

of orange beams sprinting out of sky

rubber soul hit pavement

iron from behind lazily screeched. then slammed

the gray air beckoned albeit too absent

and I felt it. the whispers of trembling Pacific

the salty residue palpable in cracked lips

the men at the gate. they couldn’t understand it so

they asked me: are your nipples hard

fuck you, i replied but gray is basically blue

and I think I remembered

because the brassy notes did fill my scorched lungs

and I saw you there on the shore. with them

Mystics Vallie-gurls Surfers Cat-walkers Sinners

Airpods Scott Sourdough Chesa Ahsha

Ventriloquists a real-estate Lord plus

other dead ones , too

the whole sage-waving orchestra. seductively naive

at first they were so . polite

a few strokes to the left please. one squeaked

can you please just give me five fucking minutes

but see that glorious wave it: wanted my body

he wanted my body. so sure i let that egyptian cotton

thread count 500 sit on my boyish breasts

head was cool too like the room it had

no floors. just stars and s cribb les on pages

but he dared tell me it was Dec 2020. even I

understand how tacky time can be

everyone stumbling around in the half light

chins lifted ever so slightly towards

the heavens? still gray. all this talk of Camus’ Plague

parchment unscratched whole peoples dis placed see

you & me were set to exchange whispers mighty

enough to tempt San Andreas, electricity . palpable

enough to implicate PG&E in the next disaster

but none of that happened so here we are a

pop-up merchant who with a sublime treasure display

as the foreground for Ronnie’s mural (power)

sees my lens he wants a snap. suspends his body dotty

behind the shutter (only he knows I’m dead)

remnants of memory at 16, Mission

the seafoam quivered. a YIMBY did actually cry — one

less avocado for you. the shore people fidgeted

with crumpled prayers from ripped pockets

a valiant effort to upcycle wrappers and scattered lint

come back! they yelled you too can eat duck confit. we shall

Upzone the pacific with a side of Crêpes Juliennes

all you need is 40 pixels for streaming live try SFGOVTV

a terry cloth mask and some much-furrowed eyebrows

they believed that water could be dug up too. that the silken

sheets could be pulled off in layers. a tissue box!

the whole performance was truly quite flattering

but who knew? slight empathy cannot unsheath

the drowned who’ve already been drowned

and as my brittle bones sunk down down down in frigid

indifference i did regret that it would necessitate a sky of gray

but the ocean gets

what the ocean wants naughty Coriolis

I have been dead since dot com. did you not

leave a voicemail? Being ohlone down here is hard

but thank god.

more room. for even more spectators.

to mock my jettisoned corpse (should it appear)

as Zillow points them towards pearly Austin

all because:

they decided that

now they miss

the color orange