by Tatiana Lyulkin
Your eyes
Are the color of the sea
After the storm.
You and I,
Explorers and fearless voyagers
At one
With the nature and the night,
Seeking safety and comfort
In each other’s arms.
We share
What little we have
With each other
And with the world.
You wear
My old Stanford sweatshirt,
Your mother’s wedding ring
Is on a silver chain
Around my neck.
You and I,
Stone cold and gentle,
Lovers, survivors, street poets,
Our lives battered
And forever altered
By the storm.
Our green tent
Is between the Ferry Building
And the Fire Station,
The City by the Bay is our home
And we always come back-
Night after night.
You and I,
Forgotten but not lost,
Surviving the storm
Together,
As one,
One precious moment
At a time.