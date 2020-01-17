What is Humanity?

by Gianni Jones The fact that impoverishment could define one’s humanity Explains the state of mind our world is in, Homelessness is not some preconceived notion It’s in fact a cold reality to a governmental system We make progress yet to only regress The politics of this notion is that we all deserve the best The best education, housing, and to live out our dreams Impoverishment can’t be the only thing that defines me or we It will take the homeless population, community workers and politicians to rectify the understanding of humanity We live, we hope, we house, we support