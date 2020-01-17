What is Humanity?

by streetsheet 
by Gianni Jones

The fact that impoverishment could define one’s humanity 
Explains the state of mind our world is in, 
Homelessness is not some preconceived notion
It’s in fact a cold reality to a governmental system 
We make progress yet to only regress
The politics of this notion is that we all deserve the best
The best education, housing, and to live out our dreams
Impoverishment can’t be the only thing that defines me or we
It will take the homeless population, community workers and politicians to rectify the understanding of humanity
We live, we hope, we house, we support