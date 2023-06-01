Transformation/ Transformacion

by Homefulness Resident/Formerly Homeless Poverty Scholar Israel Muñoz

learn more about Homefulness here: https://www.poormagazine.org/homefulness

(Espanol/Spanish)

Hoy, como todos, sigo con la lucha de cada día. Dejar el alcohol y con la ayuda de la gente que tuve la suerte de conocer a través de otra persona. Una persona con la que tuve el honor de compartir y aprender cosas que no se enseñan en la escuela, y compartimos emociones. Felices momentos especiales, y me enseñaron a retirarme de las mentiras que nos dicen y nos hacen creer sobre este país.

Y así es como conocí a sus amistades que hasta hoy me apoyan y me enseñaron a ser diferente cuando estaba en mis adicciones y en mis peores días en la calle. Sin decir nada y sin reproches, eso es lo que debe hacer la gente. Como Miguel, Lisa y los jóvenes con paciencia me dieron su energía para salir adelante, y eso vale más que el dinero. Esto es lo único que nuestra gente necesita hacer para salir de las calles. Por eso, todos los días, trato de acabar con ese mal hábito que los colonizadores trajeron a nuestras vidas. Poco a poco el alcohol nos mata y separa a nuestras familias.

Hoy los médicos solo saben dar medicina para volverte adicto, y en realidad los mejores remedios son los que nos da la madre tierra sin pedir nada a cambio. Por eso, gente ambiciosa y sin escrúpulos está explotando a la madre tierra, destruyendo todos sus riquezas naturales y abusando de ellas. No saben lo que tienen hasta que se acaba la tierra, y no tengan ni cómo sacar para sus propia adicciones, y quedan olvidados y sumergidos en sus adicciones, y sólo entonces sabrán el verdadero dolor.

(English/Ingles)

Today, like everyone, I continue struggling through each day. To quit alcohol, with the help of the people whom I had the luck of knowing through a mutual friend. This is a person I had the honor of sharing with and learning things that are not taught at school, and we share feelings. We also shared happy, extraordinary moments, and she taught me how to withdraw from the lies they tell us and make us believe about this country.

And this is how I met her friends who to this day support me and who taught me to be different than when I was in my addictions and on my worst days in the streets. Without saying anything and without reproaches, that is how people should do it. How Miguel Silencio, Tiny and the young people at Poor Magazine patiently gave me their energy to move ahead, and that is worth more than money. This is the only thing our people need to do to get off the streets. For that reason, every day, I’m trying to stop that evil habit that colonizers brought into our lives. Little by little, alcohol kills us and separates our families.

Today, doctors only know how to give medicine to make you addicted, and in reality, the best remedies are the ones that Mother Earth gives us without asking for anything in return. That is why ambitious and unscrupulous people are exploiting Mother Earth, destroying all its natural resources, and misusing them. They don’t know what they have until the land runs out, and they don’t have what they need for their addictions, and they remain forgotten and submerged in their addictions, and only then will they know real pain.