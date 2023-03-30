The Flower and Me

by Clarence E. Block, shared by daughter Cheryl Block Shanks

Walking up the narrow trail That seems to lead To the top of the world… It seems that I’ve Been walking for hours So I stop to gather my breath. Looking back behind me At the world I’ve left behind — For a minute — And now I’m walking again Up, up … Wow I thought I'd never get to the top. It’s so peaceful … Nothing and no one is here, But I can see everyone Better from here There’s a flower blooming, Leaning as if it’s listening To the cries of the world Hello, flower — Can I sit beside you? I see that you’re looking at them, Down there, Do you see that chimney With the smoke coming out of the top? That’s fire inside That makes the smoke. You know fire keeps you warm. It also kills, like burning you up. You see that creature down there, That’s a white man, Yeah He runs everything down there… Power stricken, Survival-mad, He has a heart … But most of the time it’s cold, That’s a black man, in back of him: You see he’s running, He’s trying to catch the white man But he’s leaving too many road blocks For him to move… That black dude Wants to catch him, And pass him, So he can take over … That white dude been running things As long as anyone can remember. And it’s working, In a not-working form … Say flower, are you listening to me. You see it was wrote right But performed wrong, Yeah, The idea was fair But it was carried out, unfair … You see that white dude Made the plan, And the black dude Built the masterpiece, But the white dude owns it forever. And that black dude Is soon forgotten for his efforts … Well, flower, It’s getting cold up here And i guess I’d better Get back down there And join the pack — But I’ll be back some day to see you! You are beautiful And so peaceful. Bye, now, But don’t worry Somebody down there Might get ever’thing straightened out; But it’s still a pretty world.