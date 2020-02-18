The Coalition On Homelessness & Hospitality House Celebrate Black History Month

Tracey Mixon

The Coalition on Homelessness and Hospitality House will be having a Black History month celebration. This year’s theme is the displacement of African Americans in San Francisco. Please join us for soul food and share your stories. We will also be lobbying our leaders in City Hall to let them know how displacement has affected us and to demand changes.

Many African Americans came to San Francisco during and after World War II, settling in the Fillmore district and Bayview-Hunters Point. These areas saw a dramatic decrease in the African American population due to city officials targeting these areas as a “blight.” These were communities that had black owned businesses and homeowners.

Over the years, the population in San Francisco has gone from 1% in 1940 to 13.4% in 1970. As of 2019, the African American population is now 5.3 %. Homeless population is 37% African American. The smallest population in this city is the most housing insecure.

This event will be held on Thursday, February 20 at 11 a.m. at the Coalition on Homelessness, located at 280 Turk St.-2nd floor. We look forward to having you here. We will have an open mic for folks to speak about their personal stories of eviction, displacement and Black San Francisco. I will be speaking about my family history in the city I was born and raised in, the same city which so often pushes me and people who look like me out.