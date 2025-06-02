by Tatiana Lyulkin
It’s not a good time
To bring up the things
We’ve lost-
A cup of black coffee
And a hug
Are all I need.
When the night
Grows silent and cold
And no one
Remembers our names
Or what we used to be
Knowing that you’re real
And you truly care
Gives me the strength
To survive another day.
Talk to me,
My Victoria,
My partner,
My lover,
My friend,
We belong to these streets,
This city by the Bay,
We write our own scripts,
Our future belongs to us.
We’re strong,
We’re wise,
We don’t have to pretend anymore,
We’re the flowers
That grow in the dark,
We will recover,
We will overcome and triumph,
Our truth is our own.
But for now
We’re healing
And growing
And moving forward-
One step at a time.