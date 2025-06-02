by Tatiana Lyulkin

It’s not a good time

To bring up the things

We’ve lost-

A cup of black coffee

And a hug

Are all I need.

When the night

Grows silent and cold

And no one

Remembers our names

Or what we used to be

Knowing that you’re real

And you truly care

Gives me the strength

To survive another day.

Talk to me,

My Victoria,

My partner,

My lover,

My friend,

We belong to these streets,

This city by the Bay,

We write our own scripts,

Our future belongs to us.

We’re strong,

We’re wise,

We don’t have to pretend anymore,

We’re the flowers

That grow in the dark,

We will recover,

We will overcome and triumph,

Our truth is our own.

But for now

We’re healing

And growing

And moving forward-

One step at a time.