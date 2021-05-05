SAN FRANCISCO TAKES FIRST STEP TO MOVE DIAL ON HOMELESSNESS

The Our City, Our Home Oversight Committee released its first big disbursement including funding for exits out of homelessness for over 3,200 households. Included in the plan is funding to acquire over 1,000 units, to prevent homelessness for an estimated 21,000 San Franciscans, and to add over 1,000 new beds to the shelter system. The Oversight Committee is appointed by the Board of Supervisors and the Mayor, and charged with recommending how Prop C funding should be used. The body garnered input from over 850 people, mostly made up of those with lived experience with homelessness, plus city departments and service providers, to guide their decision making.

The measure calls for half of the funding to go to permanent housing, and one-quarter to go to behavioral health, as well as investments in homelessness prevention and shelter. It also dictates housing for families with children and youth.

“This measure captured the hearts of San Franciscans and we are thrilled the oversight body is embracing the spirit of the grassroots effort that made it happen, and the intention of the voters,” said Tracey Mixon, a formerly homeless parent and Our City, Our Home Coalition member. “These funding recommendations will transform impoverished people’s lives suffering from homelessness in uncountable ways.”

Proposition C passed in November of 2018 with over 60% of the vote and funnels an annual $300 million in corporate profits towards permanent housing, shelter, mental health care and services for homeless San Francisco residents. The measure also allows funding to help several thousand San Franciscans stay in their homes through rental assistance and other supports. The measure faced a legal challenge, but proponents were victorious and the funds were released last fall.

Julia D’Antonio, formerly homeless parent and OCOH Oversight Board Member, said, “Our City, Our Home, Proposition C, was birthed in the community, and we are asking the city to honor that spirit by listening to people with lived experience who are calling for an emphasis on housing for all homeless people, including families and youth, as well as behavioral health treatment, shelter and prevention.”

On Monday, May 3rd, the oversight committee will consider the behavioral health portion of the fund. Then, the recommendations will go to the Mayor and Board for final approval. The Mayor and the Board of Supervisors will hopefully honor the oversight committee’s recommendations – as it is a people’s initiative and the desire is to center unhoused people’s experience, not ideas of what homeless people need from politicians and those in power.

For those interested in participating in oversight committee meetings, go to https://sfcontroller.org/meetings/220