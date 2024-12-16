San Francisco Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approves Extended Rapid Rehousing Subsidies to Combat Homelessness

by Julian Highsmith

San Francisco took a monumental step forward in addressing its homelessness crisis this week as the Board of Supervisors approved new legislation on a 10-0 vote to extend the duration of rapid rehousing subsidies from two to five years. This landmark decision promises greater stability for families at risk of returning to homelessness by providing longer-term financial support, ensuring they have the time and resources necessary to transition into permanent housing.

Championed by housing advocates and supported by a broad coalition of allies, the legislation aims to dismantle what many refer to as the “revolving door” of homelessness. Rapid rehousing programs, while effective in providing temporary relief, have faced criticism for ending subsidies after one to three years, which often forces families back into precarious housing situations. By extending subsidy durations, this new measure seeks to bridge the gap between temporary assistance and sustainable, permanent housing solutions.

A Data-Driven Victory

The push for this legislation was bolstered by compelling data demonstrating the correlation between longer subsidy periods and successful exits from homelessness. Families receiving subsidies for 25 months or more showed an 86% success rate in securing permanent housing, compared to significantly lower rates for shorter subsidy periods.

“Homelessness is not solved overnight,” the Coalition on Homelessness said in a statement. “Families need time to stabilize, secure employment, and find housing that meets their needs. This legislation provides that time.” The San Francisco-based homeless advocacy organization also publishes Street Sheet.

The legislation also addresses key systemic issues by acknowledging the importance of income growth and employment stability in preventing homelessness. For many families, particularly those transitioning from shelters or temporary accommodations, the extended subsidies will provide a critical lifeline, allowing them to build the financial stability needed to stay housed.

A United Front for Change

The unanimous board vote highlights a shared commitment to addressing homelessness with compassion and urgency. Advocates and community members packed City Hall during deliberations, offering heartfelt testimonies to the board’s Rules Committee about the devastating impacts of homelessness on families and the transformative power of stable housing.

The victory also reflects the tireless work of advocacy groups, service providers, and impacted families who worked together to bring this issue to the forefront of San Francisco’s housing policy agenda. The Coalition on Homelessness, which played a key role in drafting and advocating for the legislation, expressed gratitude to its allies and the supervisors who supported the measure.

A Step Toward Ending Family Homelessness

While the passage of this legislation marks a significant achievement, advocates caution that this is just one piece of the larger puzzle in solving the city’s homelessness crisis. The high cost of housing in San Francisco remains a significant barrier for many families, and additional measures will be needed to address the systemic inequities that contribute to housing insecurity.

“Today’s vote represents a bold step forward in ensuring that no family is forced to return to homelessness simply because their time ran out,” said Coalition Executive Director Jennifer Friedenbach. “This legislation is a victory for equity, stability, and the future of San Francisco’s most vulnerable families.”

As the city celebrates this milestone, it also sets an example for other communities grappling with homelessness. The unanimous vote demonstrates the power of collective action and the impact of data-driven advocacy in shaping policies that prioritize the needs of vulnerable populations.

With this victory, San Francisco has reaffirmed its commitment to treating housing as a human right and ensuring that no family is left without a place to call home.