Reflections from a 40-Year-Old

by Rupal Ramesh Shah
PLAY UNO
It is an easy game to learn if you can follow numbers and colors, and
a great way to bring people together.
DRINK WARM CHAI
Nothing soothes the heart like homemade chai on a cold or hot day.
Even better, try that cup of chai with cardamom, ginger, or saffron!
GIVE FIRM HANDSHAKES
Handshakes convey both confidence and collegiality. Do it firmly and
with conviction.
ENJOY THE SUN
Other than obvious health benefits like Vitamin D, sunny weather
exudes warmth and happiness in people.
DANCE A LOT
If physically able, this is something that can be done anywhere,
in your privacy, on the street, with a partner, with a child, or in a
group.
GIVE COMPLIMENTS
Compliments are free, yet priceless! Give them, often.
HUG PEOPLE
Nothing can replace physical contact. Hug properly, openly, and
without hesitation.
ALWAYS CARRY A PEN AND PAPER WITH YOU
You never know when you or someone else will need it. It is the only
survival tool you will have if your phone, wallet, or car is gone.
HAVE A MORNING ROUTINE, WHICH INCLUDES MORE
THAN JUST BRUSHING TEETH
Run, play music, or meditate. Do something that signifies the beginning of a new day and a new start.
SMILE AT EVERYONE
It is easy to fall in love with smiling people and you never know who
is looking for love out there!
TAKE ON ADVENTUROUS CHALLENGES, AT WORK, IN
PERSONAL LIFE, AND WITH FAMILY
Comfort is for the later years.
TRAVEL ON A BUDGET
See the raw parts of a country that are not designated for tourists.
Take public transportation. It is the best way to meet and actually
meet local people.
EAT STREET FOOD
Food cooked on the street brings out flavors that one will never taste
at home or at a restaurant.
WRITE
Send cards or letters, for special occasions if not often. Words stay
forever and have ways of touching and inspiring people.
TELL PEOPLE YOU LOVE THEM
Share your feelings and express yourself with honesty. Relationships
need appreciation.