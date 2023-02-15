Reflections from a 40-Year-Old

by Rupal Ramesh Shah

PLAY UNO

It is an easy game to learn if you can follow numbers and colors, and

a great way to bring people together.



DRINK WARM CHAI

Nothing soothes the heart like homemade chai on a cold or hot day.

Even better, try that cup of chai with cardamom, ginger, or saffron!



GIVE FIRM HANDSHAKES

Handshakes convey both confidence and collegiality. Do it firmly and

with conviction.



ENJOY THE SUN

Other than obvious health benefits like Vitamin D, sunny weather

exudes warmth and happiness in people.



DANCE A LOT

If physically able, this is something that can be done anywhere,

in your privacy, on the street, with a partner, with a child, or in a

group.



GIVE COMPLIMENTS

Compliments are free, yet priceless! Give them, often.



HUG PEOPLE

Nothing can replace physical contact. Hug properly, openly, and

without hesitation.



ALWAYS CARRY A PEN AND PAPER WITH YOU

You never know when you or someone else will need it. It is the only

survival tool you will have if your phone, wallet, or car is gone.



HAVE A MORNING ROUTINE, WHICH INCLUDES MORE

THAN JUST BRUSHING TEETH

Run, play music, or meditate. Do something that signifies the beginning of a new day and a new start.



SMILE AT EVERYONE

It is easy to fall in love with smiling people and you never know who

is looking for love out there!



TAKE ON ADVENTUROUS CHALLENGES, AT WORK, IN

PERSONAL LIFE, AND WITH FAMILY

Comfort is for the later years.



TRAVEL ON A BUDGET

See the raw parts of a country that are not designated for tourists.

Take public transportation. It is the best way to meet and actually

meet local people.



EAT STREET FOOD

Food cooked on the street brings out flavors that one will never taste

at home or at a restaurant.



WRITE

Send cards or letters, for special occasions if not often. Words stay

forever and have ways of touching and inspiring people.



TELL PEOPLE YOU LOVE THEM

Share your feelings and express yourself with honesty. Relationships

need appreciation.