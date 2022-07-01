I Had a Dream
To make it come true,
When I wake up,
To feel good
It was a matter of time
When I made her be mine
To live and give all her love to me,
To make me happy for the day
To stop and say
That I wanted to lover her in my dream
But now I’m here
To have you near
So you could hear me
To say to you
That I really love you,
Can you love me too
And let’s go back to bed
So I don’t beg you
To love me in my dreams
That’s why I want to be with you
So that you could accept me
Every time we’re there
Anywhere to make my dreams come true
**********************
Make Up Your Mind
Are you going to be mine
Or otherwise try to be right
Just for the night
When I hold you tight
To come inside your heartland soul
So let’s go on the right road
To heaven above
With all of your love
When you give it,
To live it up, up, up, up
So if you decide to love
All day and night
While I hold you so tight
That would be all right
With me to you
If you think it so good
Then make up your mind,
To be mine forever
And don’t let it bother you for an inch
When it could be a mile
That makes up your mind