Poetry Spotlight

Valentine Love

By Lawrence Hollins

Love is: Sharing and caring, giving and forgiving

Love is: Loving and being loved, walking hand in hand, talking heart to heart

Love is: Seeing through each others eyes, laughing together, weeping together, praying together, moreso staying together

Love is: your best friend, your king or queen, your dream, your everything…

Love is God: and that’s what you are, my Valentine Love!

To My Mother Be I Feel your Spirit has grown Wings And your Spirit has Flown away to Heaven I can now only hear the Angels Whispering Don’t worry Rodney we have Her Now So Look up to the Heavens and Take a Bow Now it’s time for you to roam this earth Just remember to put compassion and Love First Her Spirit and Her words will always be with you. And IF you model your Life after Hers You can go to Heaven too. Sincerely Rodney McClain Ex-Vendor for 20 Years