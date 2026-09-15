Open Letter from Hospitality House re: Sixth Street Self-Help Center

by Joe Wilson

As Hospitality House approaches its 60th year, we reflect on hard-won victories, some difficult losses, and important lessons learned. Friendships and bonds forged in struggle. Champions in our midst. Resilience. Despite the odds, we’re surrounded by ordinary individuals accomplishing extraordinary things, summoning up the best of humanity. Every day. And always, relationships and community matter. People matter.

For nearly 20 years, our Sixth Street Self-Help Center has had at its heart, people, relationships, and community. Possibilities. Opportunities. Connections. Fighting for the Soul of the City. Block by block.

Now, that history – that heart – is being threatened. Last month, we were informed by the Mayor’s Office and the Department of Public Health that the Sixth Street Center would be shut down as of December 31! Relationships? Expendable. Community? Expendable. People? Expendable. Once again, this struggle is not one we chose, it was forced on us.

Our choice is simple: And We Choose to Fight. Fighting for the Soul of the City. Block by block.

As one Hospitality House leader reminded us, “the Sixth Street Self-Help Center is more than a building, it’s a community anchor.” In the past few years alone, the Sixth Street Center has helped hundreds of community residents obtain permanent housing to escape homelessness, or maintain their housing to avoid becoming homeless. Connected hundreds more to behavioral health treatment, individual and group therapy, and engaged hundreds more in community activities and connection. Their neighborhood. Their community. Fighting for the Soul of the City. Block by block.

In the months ahead, we’ll be reaching out to you to join us in this fight. Coming to neighborhood meetings. Writing letters and postcards, sending emails. Making phone calls. Speaking out and speaking up: at Board of Supervisors meetings, the Health Commission meetings. Joining us at the Mayor’s Office. Summoning up the best of our humanity. For our community.

As Cherie Davis, Program Manager of the Sixth Street Self-Help Center reminded us, “...wherever we go, they’ll always be our people.”

Fighting for the Soul of the City. Block by block. In the City of St. Francis.

Joe Wilson is the executive director of Hospitality House.