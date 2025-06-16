Mayor Lurie’s RV Plan Proposes Displacement and Criminalization Amidst Burgeoning Housing Crisis

Mayor Daniel Lurie announced legislation to ban RVs and enforce a citywide two-hour parking restriction for large vehicles, leading to fines, towing, displacement and eviction of those vulnerable San Franciscans experiencing poverty and homelessness. The plan falls significantly short in ensuring those living in RVs have the dignity of a home.

Mayor Lurie’s plan, part of the “Breaking the Cycle” initiative, leads with enforcement, imposing a two-hour parking limit on large vehicles citywide. City data confirms at least 437 RVs are occupied with people living in them. Yet the mayor’s budget offers only 65 rapid rehousing subsidies. This leaves the remaining RV residents with no offers of housing and under the constant threat of citations, towing, and displacement under a two-hour parking limit.

Additionally, resources allocated to RV residents displace others in far worse circumstances. Under the mayor’s new policy, single adults in RVs would be offered non-congregate shelter beds that are in high demand by folks sleeping on the street. Furthermore, $30m in Prop C funding for rental subsidies for families in shelter and on the waitlist is being cut, and a small chunk of that is being reallocated only to families living in RV’s. This leaves families stuck in small vehicles and the streets while waiting for a shelter bed, and leaves families in shelter with no way out.

“SF is facing an affordability crisis, and people who are mostly people of color, immigrant, working, retired, disabled are attempting to shelter themselves by living in RV’s. They have been consistently harassed, towed, and evicted simply because of their economic status and the look of their vehicles.” said Jennifer Friedenbach of the Coalition on Homelessness

Although the ordinance introduces a 6 month “Large Vehicle Refuge Permit,” it is only accessible to people who were identified in a city database as of May 2025 and are actively “engaged in services.” This policy does not establish proper safeguards for all people residing in RV’s, and will leave many vulnerable to criminalization, subject to citations and towing.

“This is a very expensive proposal utilizing extensive public dollars from multiple city agencies, that not only breaks trust with unhoused people by having a police-led response, but also wastes considerable public resources that could be spent on housing,” said Paul Boden of the Western Regional Advocacy Project. “This is coming at a time when multiple cities are attempting to disappear unhoused people in advance of massive federal cuts.”

The mayor has earmarked $12.9 million in his budget to implement his plan. That includes $8.2 million for 65 new housing vouchers, $1.7 million for outreach by the city’s homelessness department and $3 million for signage and enforcement by the Municipal Transportation Agency.

Mayor Lurie’s proposal is a draconian measure veiled as a do-gooder policy. It does not offer long term solutions and disproportionately impacts immigrant communities, poor black and brown folks that have turned to RVs as their housing solution due to the lack of deeply affordable housing in one of the world’s richest cities.

“We urge the city to create solutions that address the root causes of homelessness, to protect RV residents’ right to safe parking and bring them viable and sufficient housing offers that do not come at the expense of others in dire need.” According to Gabriel Medina, Executive Director of La Raza Community Resource Center. “I am especially concerned that this ordinance violates the spirit of our sanctuary ordinance, given many RV residents are immigrants and this would send them out of town and further into hiding.”