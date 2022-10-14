Make the Change

by Contributing Author

by Alina Catubig, Leenz

Make the change 
Give your change 
Lend a helping hand 
Buy a meal 
Feed the soul 
Don't feed me the processed 
Feed me the organic truth 
The fiber, the greens 
The antioxidants to give me life 
Make the change 
Give your change 
Read me a lyric,a story 
What’s your story? 
Can you smile that it makes me want to dance and sing To perform art, to express change 
Loud & calm waves of expressions,we drown sometimes Im swimming trying to catch my breath but i float,sink, repeat I made it to the top 
What’s your idea of making a change?