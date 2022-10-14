by Alina Catubig, Leenz

Make the change Give your change Lend a helping hand Buy a meal Feed the soul Don't feed me the processed Feed me the organic truth The fiber, the greens The antioxidants to give me life Make the change Give your change Read me a lyric,a story What’s your story? Can you smile that it makes me want to dance and sing To perform art, to express change Loud & calm waves of expressions,we drown sometimes Im swimming trying to catch my breath but i float,sink, repeat I made it to the top What’s your idea of making a change?