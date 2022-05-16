Rest In Power, Lamar Seymore

The Tenderloin sadly and unexpectedly lost an important member of the community on April 21, 2022. Lamar Seymore had been a full-service partnership therapist and intensive case manager at the Tenderloin Outpatient Clinic for over 14 years, during which time he provided outreach and case management, as well as individual and group therapy to some of the most vulnerable members of our community. Through his life’s work and dedication, Lamar assisted clients on an everyday basis and made life-changing contributions to residents of the Tenderloin. He will be deeply missed by his clients and his fellow co-workers. He is survived by an extensive loving family and many Bay Area friends whom he adored, and we send our love and condolences to them.

Lamar’s booming voice, beautiful smile and contagious laugh will be forever remembered.