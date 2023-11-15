Knew Ya/The Impossible Show

by Contributing Author

by Isaiah Clark

Knew Ya

Don’t act like it’s a past life
It was prolly last night
You would always gasp like
Every time that I cried

Had me fuckin capsized
I don’t need it baptized
I don’t need more time, aight
nothing ever lasts, right

I saw a flower in flight
and wonder if I ever knew ya

Fast-talkin, way beyond a fad
salsa dancin, takin tad bites
Please don’t talk that cap, aight
we were something alright

Oh captain, I’m aloft
dreamin bout the talks we had at night
you were my star and satellite
hearts to heart on magic vibes

We’d sing to larks to pass the time
flee the guards and snatch the wine
see the dark and crash at once
growin had us asinine

Rowin’ past our plastered minds
in the dark, but lovin’ light
don’t act like that’s a past life
somethin’s something, alright

I hardly feel a thing
why would I wanna lose one?

I saw a town in flight
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I saw a crown your size
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I saw that sound you like
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I hardly feel inside
why would I wanna lose ya?

I saw what’s bound to die
and grateful as alive, I sighed, and
I think of all I’ll cry
An ocean nigh, to know I knew ya

I saw a town in flight
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I saw a crown your size
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I’ve nothin’ found inside
as mountains come alive, but

I saw a flower the size of wonder
and I’m hummin to ya

Blue-eyed, Sinatra soul
you devil, better bounce
if but a final time
to get me out the ground

Touché to everyone I ever cursed
blue skies to everyone we ever hurt
shit stays sometimes, but it burns
and that got my boot weighin’ like a God on a mountain, when I work

I’m bouncing, clappin, the house feelin like a church
toutin talons with no talent to spare
auto-manic, leanin’ on the dirt
Balanced on a whole gallon of air

Sometimes, don’t talk when I’m hurtin
some nights, I need a cab
come by yourself, I’m lonely
I laugh at sayin’ that

Our highass takin’ dabs
our rides to vacant spots
Your smile and ancient ways
Don’t act like that’s a past life

I know I saw you last night

I saw a town in flight
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I saw a crown your size
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I saw that sound you like
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I hardly feel inside
why would I wanna lose ya?

I saw what’s bound to die
and grateful as alive, I sighed, and
I think of all I’ll cry
An ocean nigh, to know I knew ya

I saw a town in flight
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I saw a crown your size
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I’ve nothin’ found inside
as monsters come alive, tilI saw that flower shinin yonder
Thank you, hallelujah

* * * * *

The Impossible Show

Yeah 

Yeah I’m spittin’ the impossible 
Beat hit me hard, sent me back like prodigal 
swingin’ feet in bars, read my scars, see I’m stoppable 

The new fire I’m bringin’ll make a Zeus scared 
did I tear up my noose just to –  
my heart gon’ blare like bow-bang 
Nothin’ cocked, rockin’ like Beifong, tryna’ get grounded on Cloud Eight 

I untucked my body, felt it rain in a minute 
saw a lie at parties, w’rever it goes 
wrapped up in holly – would you break for a minute? 
Otherwise, what’s separate never you’ll know 

Like reppin’ the west coast and steppin’ through snow 
ain’t no seconds on breaths though or elegant souls 
been tryna’ kill a fear of death, but where would it go 
but when I’m tryna live life, where will it show? 

So yeah 
yeah I’m spittin’ the impossible 
Beat hit me hard, sent me back like prodigal 
swingin’ feet in bars, read my scars, see I’m stoppable 

I think of young gods, runnin’ hot, sportin’ high 
I’m older than half of the singers I immortalize 
stuck in a shit ton of traffic I can’t ignore at night 
the sixth son of the seventh, huntin’ for the time 

I’m back and forth, back and forth 
can’t think of an actual chord ‘fore I play me a track of a lord 
but I’m back in my mode, in my blackest abode 
with a gat in my throat, bet I could last for the show 

This could pro’lly be the best that I wrote so far 

I just had to be distracted when she showed me the stars, yo 

Oh no, now I’m livin’ the impossible 
Beat hit me hard, sent me back like prodigal 
swingin’ feet at guards, read my scars, I’m unstoppable 
I’mma need a darn restart for I’m stoppable 

Peter Pan in a leotard, I’m unstoppable 
I don’t even need to be a bard, I’m unstoppable 
I don’t even need to be a man, I’m unstoppable 
feelin’ like the singer of a band when I talk alone 

And while the feeling is young, protect it like teeth to the tongue 
feet leapin’ for sun, sleep wanna’ keep it a hun’ 
wouldn’t have got out rehab without demons and blunts 
wouldn’t have lost my kings and queens without being a runt 

Wouldn’t be my own without a mockable flow 
and in the moment that I pop, I’ll prob’ly drop it and blow 
but this the play on the dark, I can’t wait for the start 
my name’s Isaiah Clark and this is the impossible show 

Go! 