Knew Ya/The Impossible Show

by Isaiah Clark
Knew Ya
Don’t act like it’s a past life
It was prolly last night
You would always gasp like
Every time that I cried
Had me fuckin capsized
I don’t need it baptized
I don’t need more time, aight
nothing ever lasts, right
I saw a flower in flight
and wonder if I ever knew ya
Fast-talkin, way beyond a fad
salsa dancin, takin tad bites
Please don’t talk that cap, aight
we were something alright
Oh captain, I’m aloft
dreamin bout the talks we had at night
you were my star and satellite
hearts to heart on magic vibes
We’d sing to larks to pass the time
flee the guards and snatch the wine
see the dark and crash at once
growin had us asinine
Rowin’ past our plastered minds
in the dark, but lovin’ light
don’t act like that’s a past life
somethin’s something, alright
I hardly feel a thing
why would I wanna lose one?
I saw a town in flight
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I saw a crown your size
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I saw that sound you like
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I hardly feel inside
why would I wanna lose ya?
I saw what’s bound to die
and grateful as alive, I sighed, and
I think of all I’ll cry
An ocean nigh, to know I knew ya
I saw a town in flight
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I saw a crown your size
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I’ve nothin’ found inside
as mountains come alive, but
I saw a flower the size of wonder
and I’m hummin to ya
Blue-eyed, Sinatra soul
you devil, better bounce
if but a final time
to get me out the ground
Touché to everyone I ever cursed
blue skies to everyone we ever hurt
shit stays sometimes, but it burns
and that got my boot weighin’ like a God on a mountain, when I work
I’m bouncing, clappin, the house feelin like a church
toutin talons with no talent to spare
auto-manic, leanin’ on the dirt
Balanced on a whole gallon of air
Sometimes, don’t talk when I’m hurtin
some nights, I need a cab
come by yourself, I’m lonely
I laugh at sayin’ that
Our highass takin’ dabs
our rides to vacant spots
Your smile and ancient ways
Don’t act like that’s a past life
I know I saw you last night
I saw a town in flight
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I saw a crown your size
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I saw that sound you like
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I hardly feel inside
why would I wanna lose ya?
I saw what’s bound to die
and grateful as alive, I sighed, and
I think of all I’ll cry
An ocean nigh, to know I knew ya
I saw a town in flight
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I saw a crown your size
and wonder if I ever knew ya
I’ve nothin’ found inside
as monsters come alive, tilI saw that flower shinin yonder
Thank you, hallelujah
* * * * *
The Impossible Show
Yeah
Yeah I’m spittin’ the impossible
Beat hit me hard, sent me back like prodigal
swingin’ feet in bars, read my scars, see I’m stoppable
The new fire I’m bringin’ll make a Zeus scared
did I tear up my noose just to –
my heart gon’ blare like bow-bang
Nothin’ cocked, rockin’ like Beifong, tryna’ get grounded on Cloud Eight
I untucked my body, felt it rain in a minute
saw a lie at parties, w’rever it goes
wrapped up in holly – would you break for a minute?
Otherwise, what’s separate never you’ll know
Like reppin’ the west coast and steppin’ through snow
ain’t no seconds on breaths though or elegant souls
been tryna’ kill a fear of death, but where would it go
but when I’m tryna live life, where will it show?
So yeah
yeah I’m spittin’ the impossible
Beat hit me hard, sent me back like prodigal
swingin’ feet in bars, read my scars, see I’m stoppable
I think of young gods, runnin’ hot, sportin’ high
I’m older than half of the singers I immortalize
stuck in a shit ton of traffic I can’t ignore at night
the sixth son of the seventh, huntin’ for the time
I’m back and forth, back and forth
can’t think of an actual chord ‘fore I play me a track of a lord
but I’m back in my mode, in my blackest abode
with a gat in my throat, bet I could last for the show
This could pro’lly be the best that I wrote so far
I just had to be distracted when she showed me the stars, yo
Oh no, now I’m livin’ the impossible
Beat hit me hard, sent me back like prodigal
swingin’ feet at guards, read my scars, I’m unstoppable
I’mma need a darn restart for I’m stoppable
Peter Pan in a leotard, I’m unstoppable
I don’t even need to be a bard, I’m unstoppable
I don’t even need to be a man, I’m unstoppable
feelin’ like the singer of a band when I talk alone
And while the feeling is young, protect it like teeth to the tongue
feet leapin’ for sun, sleep wanna’ keep it a hun’
wouldn’t have got out rehab without demons and blunts
wouldn’t have lost my kings and queens without being a runt
Wouldn’t be my own without a mockable flow
and in the moment that I pop, I’ll prob’ly drop it and blow
but this the play on the dark, I can’t wait for the start
my name’s Isaiah Clark and this is the impossible show
Go!