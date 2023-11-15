Knew Ya/The Impossible Show

by Isaiah Clark

Knew Ya

Don’t act like it’s a past life

It was prolly last night

You would always gasp like

Every time that I cried

Had me fuckin capsized

I don’t need it baptized

I don’t need more time, aight

nothing ever lasts, right

I saw a flower in flight

and wonder if I ever knew ya

Fast-talkin, way beyond a fad

salsa dancin, takin tad bites

Please don’t talk that cap, aight

we were something alright

Oh captain, I’m aloft

dreamin bout the talks we had at night

you were my star and satellite

hearts to heart on magic vibes

We’d sing to larks to pass the time

flee the guards and snatch the wine

see the dark and crash at once

growin had us asinine

Rowin’ past our plastered minds

in the dark, but lovin’ light

don’t act like that’s a past life

somethin’s something, alright

I hardly feel a thing

why would I wanna lose one?

I saw a town in flight

and wonder if I ever knew ya

I saw a crown your size

and wonder if I ever knew ya

I saw that sound you like

and wonder if I ever knew ya

I hardly feel inside

why would I wanna lose ya?

I saw what’s bound to die

and grateful as alive, I sighed, and

I think of all I’ll cry

An ocean nigh, to know I knew ya

I saw a town in flight

and wonder if I ever knew ya

I saw a crown your size

and wonder if I ever knew ya

I’ve nothin’ found inside

as mountains come alive, but

I saw a flower the size of wonder

and I’m hummin to ya

Blue-eyed, Sinatra soul

you devil, better bounce

if but a final time

to get me out the ground

Touché to everyone I ever cursed

blue skies to everyone we ever hurt

shit stays sometimes, but it burns

and that got my boot weighin’ like a God on a mountain, when I work

I’m bouncing, clappin, the house feelin like a church

toutin talons with no talent to spare

auto-manic, leanin’ on the dirt

Balanced on a whole gallon of air

Sometimes, don’t talk when I’m hurtin

some nights, I need a cab

come by yourself, I’m lonely

I laugh at sayin’ that

Our highass takin’ dabs

our rides to vacant spots

Your smile and ancient ways

Don’t act like that’s a past life

I know I saw you last night

I saw a town in flight

and wonder if I ever knew ya

I saw a crown your size

and wonder if I ever knew ya

I saw that sound you like

and wonder if I ever knew ya

I hardly feel inside

why would I wanna lose ya?

I saw what’s bound to die

and grateful as alive, I sighed, and

I think of all I’ll cry

An ocean nigh, to know I knew ya

I saw a town in flight

and wonder if I ever knew ya

I saw a crown your size

and wonder if I ever knew ya

I’ve nothin’ found inside

as monsters come alive, tilI saw that flower shinin yonder

Thank you, hallelujah

* * * * *

The Impossible Show

Yeah

Yeah I’m spittin’ the impossible

Beat hit me hard, sent me back like prodigal

swingin’ feet in bars, read my scars, see I’m stoppable

The new fire I’m bringin’ll make a Zeus scared

did I tear up my noose just to –

my heart gon’ blare like bow-bang

Nothin’ cocked, rockin’ like Beifong, tryna’ get grounded on Cloud Eight

I untucked my body, felt it rain in a minute

saw a lie at parties, w’rever it goes

wrapped up in holly – would you break for a minute?

Otherwise, what’s separate never you’ll know

Like reppin’ the west coast and steppin’ through snow

ain’t no seconds on breaths though or elegant souls

been tryna’ kill a fear of death, but where would it go

but when I’m tryna live life, where will it show?

So yeah

yeah I’m spittin’ the impossible

Beat hit me hard, sent me back like prodigal

swingin’ feet in bars, read my scars, see I’m stoppable

I think of young gods, runnin’ hot, sportin’ high

I’m older than half of the singers I immortalize

stuck in a shit ton of traffic I can’t ignore at night

the sixth son of the seventh, huntin’ for the time

I’m back and forth, back and forth

can’t think of an actual chord ‘fore I play me a track of a lord

but I’m back in my mode, in my blackest abode

with a gat in my throat, bet I could last for the show

This could pro’lly be the best that I wrote so far

I just had to be distracted when she showed me the stars, yo

Oh no, now I’m livin’ the impossible

Beat hit me hard, sent me back like prodigal

swingin’ feet at guards, read my scars, I’m unstoppable

I’mma need a darn restart for I’m stoppable

Peter Pan in a leotard, I’m unstoppable

I don’t even need to be a bard, I’m unstoppable

I don’t even need to be a man, I’m unstoppable

feelin’ like the singer of a band when I talk alone

And while the feeling is young, protect it like teeth to the tongue

feet leapin’ for sun, sleep wanna’ keep it a hun’

wouldn’t have got out rehab without demons and blunts

wouldn’t have lost my kings and queens without being a runt

Wouldn’t be my own without a mockable flow

and in the moment that I pop, I’ll prob’ly drop it and blow

but this the play on the dark, I can’t wait for the start

my name’s Isaiah Clark and this is the impossible show

Go!