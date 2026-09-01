James Scoville Remembered

by Haley Summerfield

Untitled by James Scoville

James Scoville was an artist whose life was shaped by a deep appreciation for color, creativity and learning. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he ran a coastal art photography studio in Bodega Bay. He later worked as a chef and was a member of the California Culinary Academy before returning more fully to his artistic practice after retirement.

James found an artistic home at Hospitality House’s Community Arts Program (CAP), where he dedicated himself to developing his work, experimenting with new ideas and expanding his creative practice. He deeply valued the freedom of expression he found at CAP and the encouragement of its artistic community.

During his time at CAP, James studied printmaking closely with studio assistant Txutxo Perez, who became an important mentor and helped James deepen his practice and develop the intricate patterns and techniques that became central to his work. James also worked extensively in gel pen, creating stained glass-like compositions built from hundreds of tiny shapes, patterns and repeating forms. He maintained a beautiful and dedicated art journal practice as well, filling pages with drawings, studies, patterns and ideas that reflected his constant curiosity and commitment to making.

In the final years of his life, James continued to be an active part of the CAP community, regularly joining staff and artists to make art together in the park. His presence, generosity and dedication to his practice were deeply valued by those who created alongside him.

We honor James Scoville for his remarkable artistic contributions and the prolific body of work he leaves behind. His curiosity, discipline and distinct visual language remain an important part of the Community Arts Program’s history and his work and presence continue to be remembered with great affection.