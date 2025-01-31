I Manage SF’s ‘Pit Stop’ Program—Here’s Why Public Bathrooms Matter

story and photo by Hollie Garrett

A Pit Stop toilet in downtown San Francisco. Photo by Hollie Garrett.

Disclosure: Hollie Garrett works as a manager for San Francisco’s Pit Stop program.

San Francisco’s Pit Stop program is a public restroom program that also provides used needle receptacles and dog waste bags. The program has become a critical component in addressing public sanitation and a safer environment for both the city’s homeless and local residents. The Pit Stop program was started as a pilot program in response to complaints of feces littered throughout the city’s streets, with a high concentration in the Tenderloin district. The Pit Stop provides monitors at each facility to assure a clean and safe environment that fosters dignity for users while promoting cleanliness in public spaces.

Before the implementation of the Pit Stop program, San Francisco contracted with French company JC Decaux in 1995 to place self-cleaning units throughout the city. These units were often misused and poorly maintained, and infamously came to be known as “20-minute hotels” due to their frequent use for drug consumption and other activities. In 2014, the six-month Pit Stop pilot program was launched by San Francisco Public Works with three monitored units in the Tenderloin. Due to the success of this pilot program and the need to provide a solution to the rise in feces-related calls, the program expanded in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pit Stop facilities are now spread across 30 different locations in 13 districts throughout San Francisco. The units are made up of portable restrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, traditional Porta Potties and self-cleaning units.

But for Daniel Rejes, a man living on the streets of San Francisco, the facilities are a double-edged sword.

“I don’t use them often,” Daniel said. “I’ve had bad experiences where I felt profiled by the monitors, like they thought I was going to use drugs in there.”

However, Daniel recognizes the safety and cleanliness the Pit Stop provides. “For public restrooms, they’re kept clean and it’s good to see people maintaining them regularly,” he said. But Daniel expresses concern about access, claiming that monitors sometimes deny use to people who appear homeless or falsely report the facility is out of order.

Another unhoused person named Preston also admitted he often feels profiled by the attendants. “I understand that it’s certain people out here who make it hard for people like me,” Preston said. “But it can still be frustrating when you are trying to use the restroom.”

Tony, who has worked as a Pit Stop monitor for five months, shared the challenges and responsibilities of his role.

“My job is to make sure the restrooms stay clean and safe for everyone. I check after each person to make sure it’s ready for the next user,” Tony explained.

When asked about safety concerns, Tony recalled several incidents, including assisting a person who overdosed and witnessing another monitor get threatened with a gun. Despite these experiences, Tony remains committed to the job.

“I’ve had people thank me or offer me food and coffee, which I politely decline but it feels good to know the work is appreciated,” he said.

For local residents, the presence of monitors has created a sense of safety and order. Derrick Bockner, a former employee of SF Clean witnessed the transformation firsthand.

“Before the monitors, it was chaos,” Derrick said. “Now people feel safe and the streets are cleaner.”

Susan, a resident near Washington Square, also shared gratitude. “With the monitors here, everything stays in order,” she said. “Without them, it would be crazy.”

Susan shared her perspective on the Pit Stop program’s impact on public cleanliness. “Even if someone uses the restroom on the street, someone has to clean it up. At least this way it’s more humane,” she said.

In the same spirit, downtown resident Jamie Blakburnel described the facilities as an effective solution for city sanitation and public safety. However, Jamie suggested how the City could improve on efficiency. “The City should invest in its own facilities instead of relying on contractors. It could save on cost and create more jobs,” he said.

A common consensus among all those who provided comment about the Pit Stop was the desire to see the program expanded. Jamie advocated for additional restrooms. Derrick agreed there should be more restrooms but suggested they bring more Porta Potty-style units instead of white trailers because they break down too often. Even Daniel recognized that there should be more units in the city, while Susan emphasized the importance of maintaining the current standard of cleanliness and safety.

While the Pit Stop program does not address the root causes of homelessness, it offers a solution to sanitation, public health and overall community safety.

Jamie agreed with this sentiment, and believes there’s still much to be done regarding access, harm reduction and resources for those living on city streets.

“The bathrooms are an obvious solution to the restroom problem,” Jamie said. “But we should also be addressing the issues that put people on the street in the first place.”

Hollie “Wali” Garrett III is a communications major at SFSU and advocate of criminal justice reform, addressing systemic issues through writing and media. He creates work that amplifies marginalized voices and explores justice and human rights.