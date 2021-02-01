February Poetry Corner

My Valentine Love by Lawrence Hollins Love is: sharing and caring, giving and forgiving Love is: loving and being loved walking hand in hand talking heart to heart Love is: seeing through each others eyes laughing together, weeping together praying together and moreso staying together, Love is: your Best Friend, your King or Queen, your dream your everything, Love is: God, and God likes loving, now that’s what I call love!!!

With a Smile by Mira Martin-Parker I work in a room the size of a broom closet and I am happy. My clothes are full of holes and I am happy. I eat beans for breakfast and beans for dinner and I am happy. A pack of peanuts with my paycheck and I am happy. A 3-cent raise, some personal days and I am truly happy. I am happy, I am happy lordy lordy, I am happy peanuts praises, beans and raises I am happy.

Classless Society by Mira Martin-Parker Suits, ties, collars, cases, well-worn wingtips, tennis shoes, pastel tops, pearls, a pearl grey blazer, pumps, nylons, open toes, khaki pants, a blue button up, a printed dress, a sweater set, a Kate Spade bag, white shoes, white slacks, white hair up in a twist, jeans, sweatpants, during the daytime, downtown, a shopping cart, a military bag, yellow skin, matted hair, a flower, a smile, a cardboard sign, just trying to get home.