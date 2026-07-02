Family Game Day at SF City Hall

photos by Zach Bollinger

As part of a family-friendly event at San Francisco City Hall on June 17, the Coalition on Homelessness hosted an interactive board game with staff from the Supervisors’ offices. The Monopoly-style game illustrates the realities unhoused households and individuals face when navigating the process to secure shelter or housing. One roll of the dice could signify a single step forward, while the next roll could mean two steps backwards. The action took place while the City considered cuts to homeless services in the City budget.