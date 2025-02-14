Families Demand Affordable Housing Solutions in Bold Protest Rally

by Yessica Hernandez

photos by Leon Kunstenaar

On February 11, homeless families and their allies rallied and marched to San Francisco City Hall, demanding more affordable housing and critical changes to the family shelter system. The rally, which started from Hamilton Family Shelter, called for immediate action to restore the waitlist for housing, ensuring that families living in hotels or doubled-up situations can access shelter and support.

Among the key demands, protesters urged the City to establish a transparent process for families seeking shelter extensions, including providing adequate support and clear information. They also called for the expansion of permanent housing options by adding 125 five-year subsidies to the 125 already slated for release in March, as well as 50 flex-pool subsidies, which would provide more families with the chance to transition from shelter to stable housing.

Their call to action was motivated by the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing moving to implement a controversial 90-day time limit for families in shelters in December. The department’s measure created confusion throughout the community, as families feared exiting to the streets without knowing that they have a right to ask for an extension. This lack of transparency in the process has added to families’ existing anxieties as they navigate an ever challenging housing crisis marked by increasing rents, job losses and limited resources.

One of the protest’s central themes was the time limit’s destabilizing impact on children. At the rally, Formerly unhoused mother Tina Collins led a chant of “shelter to housing,” emphasizing that all families desire the stability of a home that provides safety, warmth, and happiness. The emotional toll of housing uncertainty on children has become a critical concern for many families who are desperate for change.

Following the rally, protesters marched to City Hall, where they met with local officials, including Kunal Modi, Mayor Daniel Lurie’s chief of health, homelessness and family services. Policymakers listened attentively to the demands of families and service providers, encouraging organizers who hope it will lead to meaningful progress in securing affordable housing and support for families in need.

Tina Collins leads a chant of “shelter to housing” outside the Hamilton Family Shelter in San Francisco on February 11, 2025. Photo by Leon Kunstenaar.

Ralliers march from Hamilton Family Shelter to San Francisco City Hall on February 11, 2025. Photo by Leon Kunstenaar.

Mothers deliver testimony inside the mayor’s office inside San Francisco City Hall on February 11, 2025. Photo by Leon Kunstenaar.