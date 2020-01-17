doin the numbers

1. no dignity in labor in twenty-nineteen exhausted bodies drag themselves through traffic for a pittance piecing together meagre sustenance from 2 or 3 jobs with no benefits the kids helpin out squweegeeing car windows for crissake and police dont allow such obstruction who use tear gas and tasers on small bodies resistance gets you 20 to life in this cruel land of plenty for the few 2. what is it in a picture that can turn the tide? father with 2 year old face down in filthy muck has more power than maybe 4 million dead in meaningless wars and the ruin of ancient cities looted by avid creatures in camouflage one digital capture = $4 billion to camp commandants who make bank with our broken hearts another small body ca-ching ca-ching 3. who is there doesnt want to be rescued from these rotten bloody times? we all want rescue and there aint no rescue out there only you and me and us and we so what does that mean? we dont figure this shit out fast we can all fugeddaboudit we want to be rescued now cause its getting so hard and theres only ourselves to transform this perishing hell into a reasonable placenta. vbrill san francisco 2019