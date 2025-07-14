D5 Supervisor Wants a Shelter in Each District, But Where’s the Housing?

by Jordan Wasilewski



I am no fan of my new supervisor, Bilal Mahmood, whom I think cares more for his wealthier constituents in his district than Tenderloin residents. He just proposed legislation that affirms my viewpoint.

In May, he introduced an ordinance that would require the City to approve new health and homeless facilities in each supervisorial district by June 30, 2026. Those facilities would include new homeless shelters, transitional housing facilities, behavioral health residential care and treatment facilities, and behavioral health specialized outpatient clinics.

At least I can support the creation of behavioral health facilities. I also believe strongly in geographic equity in health care services. In light of the passage of Donald Trump’s “big ugly bill” that will destroy health care services across the country, we definitely need equity in low-income clinics—though I’d prefer Medicare For All, but that’s a whole ‘nother story.

However, what’s missing from Mahmood’s plan is permanent supportive housing. I’ve previously written about how the City’s permanent supportive housing is concentrated in specific neighborhoods, particularly SROs in the Mission, Tenderloin, South of Market and Chinatown, among others. While there has been some progress, such as a tourist motel in Crocker-Amazon being converted to PSH, the City still continues to rely on fixed-site permanent supportive housing on the eastern side of town.

Lately, media coverage has focused on people’s complaints about a few individuals who decompensate and engage in antisocial behaviors. Despite these horror stories, many success stories go unpublicized.

What’s surprising about the legislation is that it has support from moderates and progressives on the board alike. Democratic socialist Jackie Fielder of District 9 and progressive Shamann Walton of District 10 have signed on as cosponsors. I am disappointed that they are not pushing for the inclusion of permanent supportive housing.

A similar coalition between mods and progs on the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee supported a resolution endorsing Mahmood’s ordinance. John Avalos, a progressive who served on the board, joined Mahmood and District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey as a cosponsor.

As much as the City needs geographic equity in its homelessness response system, permanent supportive housing should be a cornerstone. If permanent supportive housing expansion is prioritized over shelter, then shelter beds will turn over quicker. But if shelter becomes the priority, then shelter becomes the permanent, more expensive, and less humane solution. I also think progressives should dare to push back against the anti-PSH rhetoric, especially that coming from recovery grifters.

I believe that, as someone who supported Dean Preston until the bitter end, maybe progressives need to go into the wilderness for a hard reset, as they have not tried to win over disillusioned people. Perhaps they can remedy that by including permanent supportive housing in this legislation. It’s only right.