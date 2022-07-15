Let’s look at how it all began
Because nobody knows how it’s gonna end
So let’s strive to do the best we can
In this crazy, mixed-up world we live in
God is my witness and my best friend
In this crazy, mixed-up world we live in
I gotta breathe and be grateful for every breath
Because the only thing promised in life is death
We have to struggle to survive, and it’s hard to trust friends
In this crazy, mixed-up world we live in
Through all the ups and downs and crazy twists and turns,
You get the best things out of life from what you have earned
It’s my trust in God ‘cause he’s my best friend
In this crazy, mixed up world we live in