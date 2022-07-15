Let’s look at how it all began

Because nobody knows how it’s gonna end

So let’s strive to do the best we can

In this crazy, mixed-up world we live in

God is my witness and my best friend

In this crazy, mixed-up world we live in

I gotta breathe and be grateful for every breath

Because the only thing promised in life is death

We have to struggle to survive, and it’s hard to trust friends

In this crazy, mixed-up world we live in

Through all the ups and downs and crazy twists and turns,

You get the best things out of life from what you have earned

It’s my trust in God ‘cause he’s my best friend

In this crazy, mixed up world we live in