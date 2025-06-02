by Cal Lerchi

Do my shoes soak in Trans Magic

At the intersection of Turk + Taylor?

Spirits of queens, queers, outcasts

Throwing shit at pigs who try to police our joy

Try to extinguish our flames that burn together

More radiant than the sun

Does trans magic last?

When the building that used to nourish glorious queers

Is now owned by a massive for-profit corporation

And it is not a coincidence

That GEO Group also imprisons our kin

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

To steamroll over trans history—

Our transcestors

With this disgusting corporation—GEO Group …

Will we support this?

In this alleged city for queers?

Can we live up to the hype

Of the First city

To include a Transgender District?

If transcestors are our revered ones

If gathering publicly, despite danger

Is our form of worship …

If they attack our queer places of worship,

Clubs + bars + marches+

Compton’s Cafeteria,

Is the magic gone?

If I have any say

We are here to stay

No one can remove us

Despite gunshots or legislation or burning hate

We are love

We are a flame

We are magical

We demand the return

Of Compton’s Cafeteria to trans community.

Give us back Turk + Taylor