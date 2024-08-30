Call to Action: Support RV Dwellers on the West Side

As of August 1, a critical situation has unfolded for low-income families and individuals living in RVs in District 7 on San Francisco’s west side. The imminent threat of displacement looms large, and without immediate intervention, these residents may face homelessness. These are not abstract statistics: they are our neighbors, people thrust into this precarious situation through no fault of their own.

For over three years, the Coalition on Homelessness and committed allies have been working tirelessly to support these communities. Given our limited resources, we have engaged with City officials, advocated for improved housing solutions, and provided as much assistance as possible. Despite these efforts, the demand for help far surpasses what has been offered, leaving our most vulnerable residents in a dire position.

The RV residents in District 7 have endured significant hardship, including harassment, insecurity and traumatic experiences. RVs are not as much a chosen lifestyle as it’s a last resort brought on by the economic fallout of the pandemic. Despite these formidable challenges, these residents have shown extraordinary resilience. They take great care of their neighborhoods, support one another and strive to maintain a clean and safe environment.

The most immediate and effective solution to this crisis is the establishment of a designated safe parking site. Such a site would provide these families and individuals with a secure place to park overnight, free from the fear of displacement or harassment. This critical temporary relief would be instrumental while longer-term housing solutions are pursued.

The urgency of this situation has intensified recently. After being displaced from Winston Drive on August 1, several residents relocated to Zoo Road in front of the Pomeroy Center, only to face further displacement. Currently, RVs are scattered across various streets in search of stability. On Lake Merced, residents are facing harassment under the 72-hour parking rule, despite their efforts to comply by regularly moving their vehicles for street sweeping. They are receiving fines exceeding $200, which adds a heavy financial burden.

Our team is working diligently to keep vehicle registrations current, but the community is on the brink of losing hope. The lack of stability is especially heartbreaking as the school year begins and families are struggling.

Homelessness is an escalating crisis in our city, with the shelter waitlist for families exceeding 500. Addressing this issue demands cooperative and effective solutions. Supporting the creation of a safe parking site could make a substantial difference in the lives of these individuals and families.

In light of the recent changes in parking regulations on Winston Drive and the need for a stable solution, we are advocating for the San Francisco Zoo to provide a designated space for these residents. A site near the Pomeroy Center could offer the stability and security these families desperately need. They are not asking for much—just a place where they can park safely and with dignity.

We urge you to support our petition for the establishment of a safe parking site and advocate for the zoo to offer a designated space. Your support is crucial in ensuring that our city demonstrates compassion and takes action to protect its most vulnerable residents.

Please join us in pushing for this necessary action and raising awareness about the pressing issue of homelessness. Our community’s well-being depends on our collective efforts to support and protect those in greatest need.