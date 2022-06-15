(In memory of Luis Temaj Tomas)
I
On Tuesday, October 12, 2021
TV news announced
That a homeless man
Had died from his burns
He had been sleeping
In his sleeping bag
The previous Friday
When someone set his
Sleeping bag on fire
At 25th street and South Van Ness
In the Mission neighborhood
In San Francisco’s Latinx neighborhood
He was Latinx.
II
Yet, local and state government
Wants to intern and force medicine
Upon the homeless,
Governor Newsom with his
Cares Court in all of California,
San Francisco Supervisors Mandelman
And Safaí with their sponsorship of
CA proposal of “Modernizing California’s
Behavioral Health Continuum,”
Which would force internment and
Forced medication upon the homeless.
III
The ones that should be forced into
Mental Health treatment with forced
Medication and forced treatment
Are those that have killed the homeless,
They’re the guilty ones.
Incarcerate them,
Investigate those cold-blooded, fascist killings!!!
IV
Don’t think fascist growing state, local
Government structure will stop murderous
Attacks against the homeless.
V
Raise your voice against Care Court,
Which is targeting the homeless,
Raise your voice against SF Supervisors’
And California elected representatives’
Anti-homeless legislation.