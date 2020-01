A POEM FOR THE HOSTED

by Rory Talley WHAT ABOUT WHAT WHAT ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS, YES ARE BETTER SAID WHAT HOPS IN? "A MIND, A BRAIN; LOOKING NOT TO BE SUSTAINED, TO BE STAINED UNTIL STRANGED BY THE STRANGLER THE TRANGLING STRANGER. "PURSUE REGAINING CONTROL OVER THOSE THINGS THAT ARE AVAILABLE TO HAVE SUCH A RELATIONSHIP AS THAT WITH IT' ASSUAGEMENT SEEKING VALIDATION, AMELIORATED KIND SAVE THE ENVIRONMENT AND YOU WILL SAVE THE CHILDREN LET EVERYTHING AROUND COLLAPSE AROUND AND YOU FIND BENEATH THE RUBBLE RIGHT ALONGSIDE OF YOU THE SOMEONE YOU DIDN’T EXPECT TO SEE HOLDING A CHILD THAT YOU LOVE, AND LOVED MORE THAN WORDS A CHILD, THAT CHILD MORE THAN WORDS CAN SAY"