A Courageous Stand for the Marvel in the Mission

by Jordan Wasilewski

In 1956, then-Senator and future President John F. Kennedy released a book called “Profiles In Courage” about elected leaders who took on difficult decisions because they believed they were right, rather than popular.

Almost 70 years later, it still seems as if courage is too short in supply in all levels of government. But, during the July 29 Board of Supervisors meeting, just before the August break, we saw a local profile in courage from District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder, as she led the smackdown on a frivolous appeal that attacked a site including permanent supportive housing.

The site at 1979 Mission St., in Fielder’s district, was slated to become “The Monster In The Mission,” a luxury high rise that was a gentrification bomb. Many activists, including me, opposed the project and pushed for community-based solutions. Eventually, the developer withdrew before the COVID-19 pandemic, making way for 100% deeply affordable housing at what is now called “La Maravilla,” or “the Marvel In The Mission.”

In a statement after the Board vote, Fielder gave neighborhood groups, such as United to Save the Mission, San Francisco Latino Task Force and San Francisco Latino Parity and Equity Coalition, props for defending the community.

“Mission residents have been organizing for years to ensure that their families, elders, and unhoused neighbors can remain in the community they built,” Fielder said “This appeal erroneously challenged the development itself through an appeal of the parcel map subdivision.”

What was originally an arcane land use appeal turned into an infuriating policy discussion about the supposed impacts of permanent supportive housing on the community. Opposition to the new project transformed into concern trolling over how it will impact the nearby Marshall Elementary School. Marc Salomon, the appellant on record, told the Board parents and neighbors want more “higher-functioning” tenants. Other detractors made infuriating comments likening permanent supportive housing to drug treatment.

Salomon withdrew all parts of his appeal, except that which pertained to neighborhood impact, something the Planning Department admitted was outside the scope of its jurisdiction.

Sam Moss, executive director of the Mission Housing Development Corporation and the project sponsor, tore into the appeal. “This appeal isn’t about protecting the neighborhood. It’s about protecting privilege,” he told the Board, adding how families are harmed more by the lack of affordable housing than the presence of permanent supportive housing.

“We should call it what it is: A weaponization of process in the service of exclusion,” Moss said.

At the hearing’s conclusion, Fielder told everyone to “buckle up,” because she had a lot to say.

Fielder emphasized on how she had always prioritized the safety of the 16th and Mission area, and that the complaints about security at permanent supportive housing are misdirected, citing the Board approving $50 million on police overtime while permanent supportive housing lacks adequate security. She also recalled her own childhood growing up in a high crime neighborhood, and stressed the importance of real public safety.

She also excoriated the concept of “abundance” which has become a buzzword for moderate Democrats. She asked “abundance for whom,” and expressed that abundance should be shared along the most vulnerable.

I often criticize elected officials, but I also like to give them credit for doing something right. I applaud Myrna Melgar of District 7 for speaking about how her work in the Mission with drug users is not a new issue and Shamann Walton of District 10 for validating concerns of both permanent supportive housing residents and their neighbors.

Perhaps, this could be a model for expanding permanent supportive housing in other neighborhoods. There are plenty of us tenants who don’t bring our issues outside the home who would make great neighbors in any neighborhood, and I want to see more supervisors push for improving and expanding permanent supportive housing, even when it is tough to do so.

It takes courage to make lasting change. When people remain housed in the permanent supportive housing part of the Marvel, when tenants like myself act as good neighbors, when issues that happen are handled in a non-carceral way while keeping seniors, families and other vulnerable communities whole, opponents will forget it was ever controversial.