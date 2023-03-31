A.B.O. Comix Draws a Future Without Cages

By Billy Thomas

A.B.O. Comix is a collective of creators and activists who work to amplify the voices of LGBTQ prisoners through art. By working closely with prison abolitionist and queer advocacy organizations, we aim to keep queer prisoners connected to outside community and help them in the fight toward liberation. The profits we generate go back to incarcerated artists, especially those with little to no resources. Using the DIY ideology of “punk-zine” culture, A.B.O. was formed with the philosophy of mutual support, community and friendship.

Our collective is working towards compassionate accountability without relying on the state or its sycophants. A.B.O. believes our interpersonal and societal issues can be solved without locking people in cages. Our mission is to combat the culture that treats humans as disposable and disproportionately criminalizes the most marginalized amongst us. Through artistic activism, we hope to proliferate the idea that a better world means redefining our concepts of justice.

They are currently looking for volunteers in the following areas:

correspondence with our roster of 450+ incarcerated artists

office management (scanning and filing art and letters)

manuscript editing and assembly for our publications

digital photo editing, clean-up, and color correction

resource navigation, advocacy campaign support

social media, graphic design, and marketing

outreach to values-aligned organizations

event coordination and staffing

Please get in touch by emailing casper@abocomix.com & ollie@abocomix.com to get involved in collective liberation through art! If you’d like to donate to support their ongoing work, you can do so at

www.abocomix.com or stop by their storefront at 2520 Telegraph Avenue in Oakland.