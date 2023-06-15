Queer, Black and Homeless: A Story of Struggle that Spans Continents

by Julie

I am a Black lesbian woman who migrated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to San Francisco in search of sexual freedom and a better standard of living. Back in my country I kept my sexuality a secret for years until I decided one day to come out of the closet. Little did I know that it would bring me numerous family issues including being cast out by my father.

In my country, one of the customs is arranged marriages. My family had found me an older man who had paid part of my dowry when I was 12 years old. My wedding date was planned without my knowledge and my parents did not consider my preferences. On the eve of the wedding, I told my mother that I was gay and she looked at me with disappointment in her eyes.

She told my father about it. He gave me a tough beating, breaking one of my hands. He banished me from his house and life in the middle of night. I ran to a close friend seeking refuge, and she suggested I get a work visa and move to San Francisco where I would be accepted as I am. I agreed without a second thought because I was desperate and had no life at home.

Luckily within a year, I was able to relocate and I was hosted by her aunt. Being in San Francisco was like a dream come true in the first few months. Unfortunately, however, her aunt was very harsh and held very strict Christian values and wasn’t open to any queer life.

I hid my sexuality from her due to fear of being kicked out. I mostly stayed in isolation and avoided too much conversation with her. I secured a job as a caregiver in one of her friends’ house. My job was tough but I performed it perfectly.

Aside from my living arrangement, everything was perfect and my life had taken a good turn until I met a lady who matched my sexuality, and we fell in love. It didn’t take long before my friend’s aunt knew about it and she kicked me out of her home.

She shortly after had my employers dismiss me from my job. I stayed with my girlfriend for a while, but since I couldn’t manage to get a job she also kicked me out due to the huge bill load I was giving her. I became homeless and jobless. Worst of all, I was a Black lesbian, a community considered to be a minority. These traits never made it easy for me to survive in San Francisco. I had no money, no family and no friends to run to for help. I joined a small group of homeless youths who lived in an abandoned warehouse.

I made one friend and opened up to her. She told on me to her male friends who harassed me physically and mentally. One evening it was raining heavily and I was sleeping in a corner when a group of three men came by and took turns sexually violating me. I tried screaming and crying for help, but due to the sounds of the heavy rainfall no one could hear.

Life became harder after that incident. I lost my self-esteem and became a loner. I would only stay near people when the nearby church brought food for us. In one month’s time, I fell sick, nearly dying. I was taken to hospital by well wishers where I was admitted. The doctors said I was pregnant and HIV-positive.

I for sure never planned for nor wanted the baby. I didn’t know where to start nor what to do with my life. I tried taking my life several times but I wasn’t successful. Months later I delivered a baby boy who was HIV-positive because of a lack of proper prenatal care.

My son and I continued living in the warehouse among other jobless and homeless people for some time. We would sometimes go for three days without food, which affected my milk supply and shortly after my son passed away from hunger and cold.

I fell into depression and was rescued by one church leader who brought me to hospital to get the help I needed. I’m currently undergoing therapy and was put on anti-retrovirals. As much as I’m given mental therapy, I can’t stop but wonder what turn my life will take after here.

I really do regret some of the choices I made even if they were the right ones. It’s not easy to be queer—some people see queerness as a disease or shame. If only my parents had been supportive, I wouldn’t be in this situation.