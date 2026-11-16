by Nicole Sheree Rowland

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the U.S. has the largest prison population in the world, with 1 in every 48 adults either in jails or prisons, or on parole or probation, as of 2022.

The nation’s prison population has risen 500% over the past 40 years with women being the fastest growing portion of the incarcerated community.

I am inclined to believe this has a lot to do with monetary gain in more ways than one. Compared with her male counterpart, the female inmate is more likely to have a plethora of people on the outside. Not only is sex work a prevalent occupation for women prior to prison time, there is a mass medium for inmate dating/exploitation.

My lack of access to knowledge from behind bars limits the validity of my next point, however my gut feeling says I’m not too far off. There is a large portion of women who lose their children to the foster care system through incarceration There’s no denying that (EDITOR’S NOTE: An infographic from the Women & Justice Project bears this out: Mothers in state prison are five times more likely than fathers to have children in foster care). The fact of the matter is that as mothers, our rights are stripped from us. The lack of any means to actively involve ourselves in the placement of our children tells me that the state is not interested in the well-being of our kids, but in their pecuniary gain!

“Incarcerated Insights” are based on handwritten letters that the author sent to Street Sheet from The Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. This column has been edited for brevity and clarity.