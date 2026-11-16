by Lukas Illa

The San Francisco Women’s Housing Coalition (WHC), a collective of nearly 20 housing and homelessness organizations serving San Francisco homeless women, has released their “Understanding Women’s Homelessness in San Francisco” report, detailing the overlapping and compounding threats facing unhoused women.

Established from a survey and focus groups of over 400 homeless women conducted across the city, the WHC’s report found that “nearly 60% of survey respondents identified domestic violence as a factor contributing to their homelessness.” Domestic violence constituted the most commonly reported cause of homelessness for unhoused women. And once homeless, nearly 75% of women experienced violence or abuse.

The report details the complex and unrecognized duality of homelessness that women face: Many respondents reported of both being homeless while remaining on a lease. While their belongings may exist in a unit with their name on it, they are no longer housed in that unit due to the safety threats from a partner.

Women with minor children emphasized the response system’s failures to offer quality housing as a serious threat to the custody of their children, both if they do not have housing and, in some cases, even if they do. One anecdote in the report illustrates this: “As one woman recounted, when she did find housing for herself and her children, that housing was deemed inadequate and unsafe for her children, resulting in loss of custody.” For women with minor children not in their care, 62% identified housing as a barrier to reunification.

For the resources that do exist in the homelessness response system, more than half of homeless San Franciscan women found local shelters not to be safe for them. In focus groups, homeless women stressed two pervasive issues: “First, accessing temporary shelter can be challenging; second, shelters are unwelcoming to families and unsafe for single women.” This includes private police and security at shelters, whom respondents deemed as abusers.

For unhoused women that have been forced out of the city but have returned, San Francisco was considered one of the hardest cities in the Bay Area to access dignified services. The report pulls three quotes that illustrate the overall impression from the focus groups:

“‘SF is hard. Period.’”

“San Francisco ‘is a very rich city.’ But ‘no one is doing anything right now’ [about

Homelessness].”

“‘Human kindness is almost extinct.’”

The lack of housing options and support services that meet the needs of unhoused women is reflected in the report’s detail that 72% of homeless women in San Francisco have been homeless for more than three years.

The report underscores the following that needs to be understood in order to meet the needs of homeless women in San Francisco:

(1) Transformation of a homelessness response system that has been designed for a specific type of homeless individual—often a single adult man without minor children—to recognize and serve the needs of women, of whom the majority became homeless from domestic violence and of whom will continue to face violence while homeless.

(2) Prevention is key through the availability of plentiful resources that are designed to be both culturally attuned and accessible to a diverse population of unhoused women while being particularly designed for survivors of violence.

(3) Expansion of family, youth, queer and gender-specific shelters that invest in and are designed in mind to meet the psychological and emotional well-being of their homeless clients.

(4) Operate all support structures under the assumption that women with minor children want to remain with their children.

The full report can be read online at https://www.sfwhc.org/our-work.