As the 2026 midterm elections ushered in a “blue tsunami” and gave the Democrats control over both houses of Congress, four ballot measures sponsored or supported by Mayor Daniel Lurie also passed decisively.

What exactly does this mean? It would expand mayoral power under an already strong-mayor system. Under the measures’ overarching goals of remolding San Francisco government, homelessness and housing policy would face dramatic changes.

Proposition A, the commission streamlining measure that won 68% of the vote, stands to weaken the governance of the Our City, Our Home Oversight Committee. The OCOH Committee supervises Prop. C homelessness funds that voters approved in 2016 by placing a gross receipts tax on large businesses and directing them toward supportive housing, prevention funds, shelters and mental health treatment.

The OCOH Committee’s authority will move from the City charter to the municipal code, removing voters’ right to amend the charter and giving it to the Board of Supervisors, who may vote to dissolve the committee.

Prop. D, which passed with 55% of the vote, raises the minimum number of signatures for voter-led initiatives to qualify for the ballot by a factor of four, from 2% to 8% of voters who cast ballots in the previous election.

Lurie himself funded and sponsored Prop. D through a petition drive that collected the needed 10,600 signatures to qualify. His campaigns are already well-funded enough to gather 42,500 signatures now required by future campaigns. Not so much for grassroots campaigns like Prop. C or this year’s Prop. I, the Affordable Housing Guaranteed Act, which 52% of voters rejected.

Prop. I would have directed real estate transfer fees of properties worth at least $10 million to fund affordable housing and displacement programs. Under Lurie’s Prop. D, measures similar to Prop. C from 2018 and this year’s Prop I. would be unlikely to make the ballot without copious monies offered by Astroturf political groups. Lurie’s committee supporting Props D, E and F spent almost $12 million, with billionaires Michael Moritz and Christian Larsen chipping in multimillion-dollar contributions. In contrast, the committee supporting Prop. I spent $654,000 on its campaign. Proponent Dean Preston and former congressional candidate Saikat Chakrabarti contributed the bulk of campaign funds.